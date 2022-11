Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta indulge in an argument after she stretches her fight with Shalin Bhanot over protein. Ankit asks Priyanka to finish the fight and she strongly asks him to keep his mouth shut and this leaves Ankita highly upset. Later both Ankit and Priyanka sit down with Sajid Khan who has gained the label of a peacemaker in the house, where Priyanka breaks down and talks about Ankit's attitude and says keep up the good work, while Sajid tries to settle down the fight between the two and she Ankit has no attitude to which Priyanka says that I know better I have been tolerating him for two years now, to which Ankit gives it back to her saying not she but he has been tolerating her and this leaves Priyanka in tears.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary crying after Ankit Gupta tells 'Main jhel raha hu'

Priyanka and Shalin Bhanot have been fighting over protein and this has been prolonged too much and has been worsening the environment of the house and hence Ankit asked Priyanka to just finish it off and move on, but she refused to listen to him and later they indulge into a fight.

While Ankit and Priyanka fans are very unhappy with the differences between the two and only hopes that they reconcile as they find them the only genuine people in the house. But do you think Priyanka was right to drag the fight? Priyanka has been locking horns with almost everyone in the house, but she never broke down, while Ankit and she have been buddies for quite a time now, in fact, Manya Singh also claimed that they are in a relationship but will never admit in public.