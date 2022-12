Bigg Boss 16 fans have been noticing how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is being targeted by the makers on every Weekend Ka Vaar. Tonight, she broke down and cried bitterly. She said that she is being called out on every Weekend Ka Vaar. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been slammed in front of all the housemates. Today Archana Gautam mocked her in front of Sreejita De and Tina Datta. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary started crying. Fans are very angry with this behaviour from Salman Khan and the channel. They feel Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become very depressed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary; a look at contestants who got character assassinated; here's why!

Archana Gautam was also schooled by Salman Khan but he did it in private. Krushna Abhishek also made fun of Ankit Gupta. He had become as a guest entertainer. Livid fans have called out channel and host. Take a look at the tweets below...

Fans have been demanding the re-entry of Ankit Gupta since a few days after his unfair elimination. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has support of all the neutral audience and is a strong contender along with Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and MC Stan.