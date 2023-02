Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become a well-known face in the TV industry. The Udaariyaan star has reached a new level of success after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. She was considered to be the winner of the show as her journey impressed fans a lot. But she turned out to be the second runner-up and that left many upset. However, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary seems to have received a massive boost in her career due to the show. Her chemistry with Ankit Gupta also made her the talk of the town. So are they collaborating soon? Also Read - Not just Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer Khan but even her father hops on the Tum Tum trend with youngest daughter; netizens praise the whole family

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary- to work together?

In a recent video, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary seemingly confirmed that there is something lined up for all the Priyankit fans. When asked if she is going to work in a project with Ankit Gupta, she said, 'soon'. Speculations are now being made that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will be seen together in a music video. She did not reveal many details about the project though.

Ankit Gupta who was also a part of Bigg Boss 16 has already bagged his new project. He is currently the one of the leads in two-hero show Junooniyatt. It also stars Gautam Vig who was also in Bigg Boss 16. They play singers in the show.

For Priyanka, rumours suggest that she may have bagged a role in 's film Dunki along with . There is no confirmation though. In the same video, she seemingly agreed that she may be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress is currently house hunting in Mumbai as she wants to settle down in the city. Until then, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more updates.