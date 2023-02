Bigg Boss 16 has been won by rapper MC Stan. His win has come as a shock for many. Everyone thought that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary would walk home with the trophy. But it was MC Stan who beat Shiv Thakare and her to bag the prize. It seems the rapper has got more than 15 million votes on the Voot app. This is one of the highest in the history of Bigg Boss. On the day of the grand finale, a rumour spread that MC Stan was brought out of the house earlier than Priyanka Chahar Choudhary but a huge number of Stan's fans were outside. Some reports suggested that some fans warned makers so they decided to send MC Stan back into the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's latest Insta post gets more likes than that of Virat Kohli; fans question naysayers who labelled him 'undeserving'

Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has set the record straight. She said it was only her who was brought out in the third position. Priyanka said that MC Stan and Shiv Thakare walked out together at the end. While it is true that a number of fans of MC Stan had gathered in Film City there was no disturbance or pressure as it was suggested. This should end the rumors of his victory being indecisive as per rival fandoms. She said this to Bollywood Spy in a video interview. Take a look...

Many people said #MCStan was Evicted on 3rd position then brought Back inside Because of fans outside Set got angry!! So see this latest int on your face @viralbhayani77 @TheKhabriTweets

you were the ones who spread this

Fake news through IG & Twitter#BB16 #Glory #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/21RrvELbev — ?? ???? ???????? ??⛓️ (@ItsTeamMCStan) February 14, 2023

Fans of MC Stan have appreciated her honesty on this front. Ankit Gupta made a snide comment on how Stan won without doing anything. The rapper said everyone inside was deserving but no one can give 16 trophies. He said that jealousy does not impact him. Well, fandoms should now move on and support their faves in their careers!