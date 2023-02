Bigg Boss 16 fans are sparing no efforts to make their fave win. As we know, the fight for the top two spot is between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. The Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant is touted to be her toughest competitor on the show. Now, fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have alleged that the makers are being biased towards Shiv Thakare. Fans will remember that a panel of Bigg Boss fans had come on the show two months back. They have said that two of the people there were known to Shiv Thakare. Take a look at these pics... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fans call out the 'unfair elimination' of the actress; say, 'Salman Khan should not continue further in this...' [Read Tweets]

Ohh woowww!! This is the guy who was demotivating Priyanka on second panel and I got to know he is friend of shiv. Like bigg boss friend ko bhulaya jata Hein panel mein? Biased panel✌?#PriyAnkit #AnkitGupta#PriyankaChaharChoudhary#PRIYANKITMOMENT pic.twitter.com/f6MPCOJ07g — ???? ???? ?? ?? ?❤️ (@itsvibingsoul) February 6, 2023

Is friends allowed in audience round

2nd round shiv friend came . This is totally baished yrr why they allow shiv friend.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #bb16 pic.twitter.com/WduoHOf6yV — ??????? (@devil_nahyan) February 6, 2023

the guy who was trying to be rude to Priyanka is Shiv’s friend! Here is the proof! now where are his fans saying that it’s genuine fans who went in! What a joke#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #bb16 #priyankit #VoteForPriyanka pic.twitter.com/zppZRUeA37 — n PARODY (@PRlYANKAFCOFF) February 6, 2023

The show will be headed towards its grand finale in a week. The voting has opened. Fans will do anything and everything to give their faves the upper hand. Even Shiv Thakare's side has gone all out with the promotions. They have held roadshows in Amravati. On the other hand, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's campaign is driven on social media. Shiv Thakare fans have been saying that keeping with the tradition of Rubina Dilaik and Tejasswi Prakash's victory, PCC looks set for the win!