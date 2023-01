Looks like Bigg Boss 16 contestant has run into hot water with fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The Tajik singer has been giving interviews to promote his song Pyar and also post elimination interviews. Abdu Rozik was asked who is black-hearted inside the house. He said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a very selfish person. Abdu Rozik said that she used for the show. He also said that she cannot think beyond herself which he did not like. As we know, Abdu Rozik was very close to , Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. Fans are upset with his comments on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan gets emotional farewell from makers; upset fans say, 'Unnecessary glorification' [Read Tweets]

The Udaariyaan actress called him an angel after he left the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came to know that people are liking her outside from Abdu Rozik. Fans are wondering if it is the team of the singer that has coached him to talk badly about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Take a look at the tweets...

Yes she is right dikhra tha shalin or priyanka ki khushi aap waha andar nhi the wo thi or ek bat priyanka ek number ki selfish hai ye abdu ne clear kiya bahar aake... or is chuhiya se kya insecurty nimrit raani hai or rahegi — Karmjeet Kaur (@Karmjeet5757) January 15, 2023

Madali plans ankit eviction bcss they are not able to digesting her happiness She is never planed Abdu goes abdu already know Sajid ji gone he already knows they both are gone to their own. But ankit eviction is shocking! Karma backs one day. Look who is telling her black heart. — @??????????????? (@MeenuPa21919852) January 15, 2023

He is too influenced by Mandli members that now his eyes become blind. First of all priyanka NEVER used anyone especially Abdu never...such a rubbish.#PriyankaChacharChoudhary #PriyankaIsTheBoss #PriyankaPaltan — PriyAnkitlover❤️ (@AnshikaKashyap_) January 15, 2023

Priyanka abdu ke bare mein kabhi bhi galat nahi bola to abdu bahar ake ye saab bol rahe hai to ye saab acha hain? Ghan ki andar abdu khud jata tha priyanka se baat karne now he is saying priyanka black hearted,dimag khata hai bla bla — Farz Zohra (@fazohra098) January 15, 2023

Why should abdu rozik be respected when he is giving such shit false statement about a person who genuinely cared for him and considers him as an angel when she does not even know that your abdu is talking shit about her even after coming out! Keep ur overconfidence to urself! — shaima (@ShaimaYakoob) January 15, 2023

It looks like Abdu Rozik needs to do some re-thinking. The show is over now and differences should end with the show itself. Fans of Bigg Boss 16 loved his maturity on the show. Maybe he is unable to process the questions properly. Fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are keeping receipts and it looks like things could turn ugly!