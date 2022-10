Bigg Boss 16 Gautam Vig is currently the captain of the house but it seems like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is running the house. In tonight's episode, Priyanka was seen looking over some of the sections of the house and how people have been not doing their assigned duties. Her actions have now garnered mixed reactions from the viewers. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 16, Live Updates: Manya Singh reveals Soundarya Sharma likes Gautam Vig

Initially, Priyanka objected to Tina not doing her kitchen duties. She wondered what kind of duties she has given by the captain. Tina then objected to it telling her that it is the captain's duty to tell her what she has to be doing and what not. Also Read - 'Shaadi mubarak ho': Salman Khan congratulates Sidharth Malhotra amid wedding rumours with Kiara Advani [Watch Video]

Priyanka pointed out MC Stan did not clean the toilet area properly. She then informed Gautam about the same and questioned him for not keeping a tab on household chores. Gautam and Priyanka run on to MC Stan who tries to defend himself that Gautam was there when he cleaned up the toilet. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 most popular contestants list: Abdu Rozik continues to be at number 1; Ankit Gupta surprisingly makes it to Top 5

Priyanka's behaviour has garnered mixed reactions from the viewers. While some lauded her for keeping the housemates active with her instructions, some felt that Priyanka was being too bossy and called her the sasti copy of .

Take a look.

Is it just me or #PriyankaChacharChoudhary's laugh looks fake & irritating most of the times?

She is playing good game and i was trying to like her, but can't connect for some reasons.. something is off about her.

Archana, Shiv, Abdu >>>> so far..#BiggBoss16 #BB16 — t. ✨ (@_Enchantado_) October 16, 2022

Y its prb if #PriyankaChacharChoudhary speaking in every mudda?#AnkitGupta nt voicing out his opinion to ye prb ki vo bolta nai h Priyanka bol rhi to ye ki vo bolti kyu h Yaar chahte kya ho? She has winner qualities which u can't deny jus cz shez colors face#Priyankit#BB16 — Ritz (@ritz_mohtaritz) October 16, 2022

Dear #BiggBoss please stop showing more of #NimritAhluwalia, she really seems toxic and irritating at the same tm.

And #PriyankaChacharChoudhary is playing really well but Priyanka apko inbetween bolna thoda sa km krna hoga har mudde me or else you are the winner❤️#BiggBoss — Elementary_fellow (@Elementaryfell3) October 16, 2022

Whether it's the room 6 group or TV actor group, everyone has an issue & is threatened by 1 girl, #PriyankaChacharChoudhary bcz she's not a part of either groups yet is always the topic of their conversations. That's how you know who the actual winner material is. #BB16 — Misa (@MisaTalks_) October 16, 2022

Priyanka chahar (subconsciously) : Yaha Content Hain To Muje Bhi Yaha Hona Chahiye!? *Par Main Kiya bath Karungi*!? Chalo Jo bandha Sahi Lagega Uski Bath Repeat Karungi ?#PriyankaChacharChoudhary#PriyAnkit#BB16 #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss — Imran Ahmed #BB16 (@ImranSrk00) October 16, 2022

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16.