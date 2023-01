Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary has reportedly bagged a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki. The reports suggest that the Udaariyan actress has been offered a significant role in the superstar’s film. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s fans going gaga over this news. And now BollywoodLife has brought an exclusive scoop about how Priyanka managed to bag this role. It’s . An insider reveals that Rajkummar Hirani was looking for a girl who had a Punjab background yeah and would be suitable for the role it is said that Salman Khan who is right now fond of the actress suggested her name to his production house and they even got in touch with the actress team for the same. Salman had even hinted on the show to Priyanka that he has something for her. Was he talking about Dunki? Also Read - Pathaan success event: Shah Rukh Khan calls John Abraham's character Jim the 'backbone of Pathaan'

The insider further adds that the role is not very long but will leave an impact on you. The story film is about the illegal immigration of Punjabis in countries like Canada and the USA. Dunki is termed as Donkey Flight. Priyanka is apt for the role because she has a strong dialect in Punjabi as she belongs to Chandigarh and hence that makes her fit for it and her acting skills have been witnessed by the fans.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been exceptionally well in Bigg Boss 16 and she has a high chance to even the title of the show. But having said that, bagging a film in SRK's film is already a big win for the girl and it's no less than a dream come true. However, till now there is no official statement about the same released by the team from the makers. plays the female lead in this Shah Rukh Khan's film.