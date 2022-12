Bigg Boss 16 fans have been following the move of every contestant. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has come under the scrutiny of rival fan groups. Well, one of the most popular words rival fans use is fake for other contestants. Keeping with this ideology, MC Stan followers called out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. They feel now that the actress is aware that MC Stan has a huge following, and is a popular desi hip hop star, she is being friendly with him. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary fans did not like it when he referred to her in a rather derogatory manner after a fight. Ankit Gupta told him that no one would ever touch someone like this. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill takes a hilarious dig at Shiv Thakare while he fights with Soundarya Sharma

Now, fans of Shalin Bhanot have slammed Priyanka. They have noticed how she comforted him after the exit of Tina Datta. They have pointed out that she understood that the cameras would cover this. Some are using the Arti Singh dialogue of Jidhar Wajan Udhar Bhajan for her. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary had earlier said that she is not fond of Shalin Bhanot. Of late, we are seeing a bond between the two... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Abdu Rozik cry quietly after MC Stan told him to shut up in the heat of a moment?

Priyanka is using now shalin to create insecurity in Ankit. The way she became kandha gang for shalin , bechare baniya bhai Ankit ki to shakal dekhne wali thii. Ankit wasn't interested to hear out shalin but his eyes were focused how priyanka held hand of shalin bhanot. ??? — Akash W (@daizywad) December 11, 2022

Only one line can describe priyanka right now "jidhar wajan udhar bhajan"

From "gunde log " to stan

To stan wow stan yo yo stan after salman addresses his fan following and money

Shalin bhanot women version https://t.co/Dfs8HuSLC0 — anjali (@anjali84832663) December 10, 2022

Shalin bhanot women version#PriyankaChaharChoudhury #ShivThakare #bb16 #BiggBoss16 — Shouvik (@Shouvik15993123) December 10, 2022

In promo shalin himself accepted that he did fake???? Harr koi priyanka ki tarah fake nhi karsakta na kal tak wohi shalin bhanot fake lag rha tha aaj haath pakad k consoled karrhi hai???#ShivThakare #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/dDGw6vAayU — Ⱥղմ (@havingfunre) December 10, 2022

Some fans have even called him and her the top actor and actress of the Bigg Boss 16 house. Now, we are getting Ankit Gupta and Archana Gautam content. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's game has also become more rounded ever since she has distanced from Ankit Gupta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shehnaaz Gill all praise for former colleague Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and has THIS to say to Sumbul Touqeer