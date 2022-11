Bigg Boss 16's latest episode was quite eventful and shocking for the housemates. A lot happened in the last night's episode. From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fight to Sumbul Touqeer Khan giving back Tina Datta's ration to Shalin Bhanot getting angry at Sumbul for the same and more. The latest Bigg Boss 16 episode also saw Ankit Gupta's birthday being celebrated in the house. The contestants wished Ankit in absence of Priyanka which did not go down well with her. Previous Bigg Boss contestants Vishal Kotian and Kashmera Shah along with some netizens have reacted to the same.

Priyanka spoiled Ankit Gupta's birthday in Bigg Boss 16?

Udaariyaan star Ankit Gupta celebrated his on 6th November 2022. The actor, this time, spent his birthday away from his family and friends, locked inside the house of Salman Khan-hosted TV show Bigg Boss 16. We saw housemates wishing Ankit and hugging him on his birthday. Priyanka was not present when everyone came in to wish Ankit with a cake. Later, when Priyanka came back inside, she claimed that it was all their strategy. She said that the housemates did it to belittle her.

Priyanka gets flak on Ankit Gupta's birthday

In the episode we saw, Priyanka constantly telling Ankit that the housemates wished him to make her feel bad. Kashmera Shah and Vishal Kotian along with other fans felt it was wrong on Priyanka's part to say that and also ask for support from Ankit when she fought with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Priyanka also claimed that Ankit never takes a stand for her which has left fans furious too. Entertainment News is full of Priyanka and Ankit's conversation and actions in Bigg Boss 16. Check out the tweets here:

Unfortunately she can’t see good in anyone. But why is she mad at #AnkitGupta when he has absolutely stood up for her many a times? I agree here with you @itsVishalkotian @ColorsTV @justvoot #biggboss16 https://t.co/uQ3i1c6Lz6 — Kashmera Shah (@kashmerashah) November 7, 2022

It's priyanka strategy of one sided love & victim card against ankit

Public ko sab dikhata hain https://t.co/TFyOnuF6e2 — Tejawsi (@tejawsi) November 8, 2022

On priyanka shalin is right. She is irritating with the way she is treating ankit and wanting to fight with everyone in the house without issue. — Amit Kumar (@liberal_bhakt15) November 8, 2022

No way, Priyanka is fake. Ruined Birthday of Ankit — Pari (@Parmind39340879) November 8, 2022

Priyanka ankit ko control karna chahti hai

But ho nhi rha hai — Ankitgupta ki deewani (@team_Ankitgupta) November 8, 2022

How can you call her toxic without knowing whole matter,episode was highly edited watch LF u will know?,jitna woh kar sakhti thee she did, they had tea party with gundhrya,gori &she did ankit's kitchen duty as his birthday gift &the gang surprised him to make Priyanka feel bad — ✨ (@urfi8967) November 8, 2022

Priyanka ki nautanki ankit ke birthday wale din bhi suru hogya

Bhut insecure huai Priyanka

Humesha roo dhoo kar ankit ko galt dikhane ki kosis karti hai — Ankitgupta ki deewani (@team_Ankitgupta) November 8, 2022

I like Priyanka but she has flaws too but episode mein ankit ko Jo Humiliate kia tha ? ne cut kar diya ?.warna pri sahi sabit ho jati but according to episode she looked self centered yesterday ??? — Cuteness ka jharna fan ?? (@31Shrabani) November 8, 2022

She is so cheap — Avinash (@Avinash69936346) November 7, 2022

Priyankit fans disagree

Well, it's an episode which is cut short. The live feed is different which shows a lot of other aspects. Ardent fans of Priyankit defended the actress saying that the episode made Priyanka look bad and self-centered as the housemates discussed their win over Priyanka.

@Vishalkkotian you have not saw the live feed ...in that nimrit has clearly confessed that ....ki we won and Priyanka lost...bcuz ankit accepted their gift...@ColorsTV

Is so biased not showing the real nimrit ...and trying to tell is always correct.....#PriyankaChaharChoudhary — Taira (@Taira64703093) November 8, 2022

The Priyanka Era

Why Is Biggboss biased in this season..They cut the scene where Priyanka wished Happy Birthday to Ankit and after they did a tea party with Goutam Soundarya Gori.Some who are just watch in tv not live feed they think Priyanka didnot wish him.#PriyAnkit — Rini Banerjee (@Mampi_1234) November 8, 2022

Also after birthday celebration they said Priyanka didn't do anything for Ankit wo won she lose. It was not even genuine.kisi ko chota dikhane k liye kisi aur ka bday celebrate karna is bullshit — PriyankAddicted? (@DHRUBA213) November 8, 2022

Pp who watch the livefeed know that episodes are edited to fit a certain narrative Ankit is shown as the silent guy but we know he talks a lot.

Priyanka is shown as dominating but we know she is caring.#AnkitGupta #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #priyankit #bb16 #BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss — Yuvna (@YUVNA_H) November 8, 2022

Yes ?? — Aliya shaikh (@AffanshaikhSha1) November 7, 2022

No absolutely not. Its her insecurity, she cant baby sit him all the time — sahiba kochhar (@sahibakochhar1) November 7, 2022

In LF chugli gang said we win she loose...while going to ankit room they said ab priyanka nehi hyy chalo....

Priyanka did ankit's night duty of cleaning dishes bcoz she can do nothing in his birthday...@ColorsTV is biased...they deliberately cutting to prove nimrit good — farjana keya (@farjanakeya23) November 7, 2022

As you think....but i have seen every clips from LF — farjana keya (@farjanakeya23) November 7, 2022

Meanwhile, in Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta has been taunted and slammed a lot of times for keeping quiet and not raising his voice and opinions in any matter. Elsewhere, we see Ankit being hailed as the one-liner king in the show.