Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has come out as one of the strongest contestants in the house and she has even become silent after a few warnings from in the show. In the latest promo, we see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary crying and speaking her heart out with Soundarya Sharma that she has become mentally conscious of what to speak and not, especially when it comes to .

Watch the video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary crying after admitting of become mentally conscious when it comes to talking about Ankit Gupta due to her being judged and trolled outside.

Priyanka has an emotional breakdown and says that I don't really understand what to do she has become mentally conscious when it comes to even speak as outside there is a wrong portrayal of her despite, her wanting good for Ankit she is proven wrong and trolled and is extremely heartbroken due to it.

While we see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have an emotional breakdown, the golden boys Sanjay Waghchoure Sanjay Gujar make entry as wild card contestants from Pune and now seems like MC Stan will get a huge support from them. Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma have hilarious reactions over their entry while Ankit calls them gold mines. Will the wild card entry change the game, will it affect on Priyanka and Ankit, only time will tell, meanwhile there is a huge support for Ankit and the fans are rooting for the actor and many claim that he might even win. This weekend Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been nominated along with Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and .