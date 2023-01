Bigg Boss season 16 has become the talk of the town and has been inching towards its finale soon. The popular reality show has been grabbing a lot of attention these days with contestants' constant fights and arguments. Adu Rozik and walked out of the house and left housemates emotional. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's 'Ladke se chipakti ho' to Archana Gautam's 'Baap nahi ban sakta' - Top 7 meanest contestants on the show

Earlier, there was news that Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is the youngest contestant in 's reality show is the highest-paid celebrity on Bigg Boss 16. But, now it seems as if the list of the highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss has surely changed.

According to the reports, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has surpassed Sumbul Khan in terms of fees. Yes, you read that right! Priyanka has become the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 16. According to the latest buzz, Priyanka's increase in popularity has made the actress' team demand more money. Earlier, Priyanka was paid Rs. 5 lakhs per week, but now reportedly she has been given Rs. 10 lakhs per day as per reports in Telly chakkar.com.

There are rumours that the makers have decided to slash Sumbul's pay as the actress failed to impress audiences with her stint in Bigg Boss 16. Earlier she was paid Rs. 11 lakhs per week, but now her fees seem to have been cut to half. Reportedly, other contestants including Tina Datta, MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma, and Shalin Bhanot are getting good amount of money.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia became the captain and was given a chance to win Ticket To Finale. Contestants were asked by Bigg Boss if they wanted to retain captaincy from Nimrit or not. Apart from daily updates of Bigg Boss 16, the salaries of these popular contestants become a hot topic of discussion among fans. Though the production team has not disclosed any official information regarding the salary of contestants, there are speculations on who is the highest paid in Bigg Boss 16.