Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has put her sherni mode on and in the latest promo we see her lashing out at and tells him to stop acting very smart while he cheats in the captaincy task as he is the sanchalak. Priyanka too is in the game to become the captain but Sajid and the entire mandali are standing against her so that she cannot become the captain. While Priyanka strongly slams Sajid and tells him that he cannot do cheating and that if he wants can do it in the face and not on her back.

Watch the video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary strongly lashing out at Sajid Khan for cheating in the captaincy task

O goddddd! Sajid is such a LOSER sayin to #PriyankaChaharChoudhary: “u wr doubtful to save Ankit! I saved him immediately” Pri BLASTED him “chilla ke may baat kijiye! U r a NOBODY to me compared to Anki! Baat Sreejita k hai; how dare u brought Anki issue”???#BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/Wr0Jk0aMel — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) January 2, 2023

wtffffff they OPENLY planning to evict #PriyankaChaharChoudhary molester sajid: “saare fasaad ki jad Pri h! Isko root se nikaalo; all th branches ll automatically fall.dont fall into trap tht shes a finalist” rest all chatukaars: “yes sir done!we ll evict”#BB16 #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/4pzuvKxzzR — Rachit (@rachitmehra_2) January 2, 2023

