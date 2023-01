In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta get into an argument. This all started when Bigg Boss declared Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the captain and also gave her a Ticket To the Finale. Now, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 had to decide Nimrit's fate and whether she should be retained as a captain or not. Shalin agrees that captaincy should stay with Nimrit and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary loses her calm at him. She accuses Shalin of planning and plotting against Nimrit's captaincy and questions him why he wants her to stay as a captain now? Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Did Soundarya Sharma and Archana Gautam take an open dig at 'makers preference' for Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia? Former says, 'Sab setting karke aate hain'

Tina Datta joins Priyanka and calls Shalin 'Dogala'. Within no time, Shalin hits back at Tina and accused her of planning and plotting against Nimrit. Shalin even called Tina 'a liar'. During their heated conversation, Shalin tells Tina and points a finger at her character. He goes on to tell her that she is a dogala and once she is done with one guy, she goes to another guy. Shalin's shocking statement about Tina leaves her angry. She tells him to shut up otherwise she will slap him. She even told him, Khud ki biwi ki dignity nahi rakha Shalin Bhanot'. Tina called Shalin 'a nalayak ladka'.

Tina even tells Bigg Boss that she wants to go home this week and gets shattered by Shalin's false accusations. Shalin on the other end tells Bigg Boss that his entire equation with Tina has shaken him up and he has been genuine for her. The equation between Tina and Shalin took a drastic turn after host Salman Khan called their relationship fake.