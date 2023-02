Bigg Boss 16 finally has got a winner in MC Stan and what a shocking win it was. It was claimed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be the winner but like we had said that this time Bigg Boss is playing himself.MC Stan got a massive vote of more than one crore and it has never happened in the history of Bigg Boss ever. While MC Stan fails are hailing his win, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s fans are lashing out at the makers. But hold on, like said in the show let’s learn to celebrate failure as well to who shed tears after Priyanka was voted out.

Priyanka may have lost the trophy but she has got something bigger in the kitty and it’s her Bollywood debut with ’s film Dunki. There is a strong buzz that PCC has bagged a small yet significant role in the Rajkummar Hirani film and her name was suggested by Salman Khan. And now an insider claim that PCC is not at all feeling sad about her loss and rather she is extremely happy for MC Stan’s win. Priyanka is very excited about the offer she got for Dunki and if all goes well, the Udaariyan actress will begin the shorting of yeh film soon may be around mid April or May.

Desh ki Janta kyu naraz hai mai khush hoo sab khus raho. tell me the truth u are not from this planet right.

Bcz it's impossible to be and find people like u. PRIYANKA U R SWEETHEART.#PriyankaChaharChaudhary #PriyAnkit pic.twitter.com/xqcjOCGg30 — avishak75 (@avishak75) February 12, 2023

Priyanka has a very prominent role in Dunki reportedly. The shooting of the film along with Priyanka will be held in.Mumbai only and once her dates gets finalised, she will kickstart. For now, she is enjoying her exit from the house and is going to have fun with her friends and family and the much needed vacation that she totally deserves.