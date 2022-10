The latest season of Bigg Boss 16 is seeing a lot of fights. Indeed! Salman Khan's controversial show is hogging the limelight because of all the unnecessary drama. One has seen fights, friendships and love stories blooming in the house. The Bigg Boss contestants all come from different backgrounds so it is very obvious that friends can become enemies and vice versa. In the latest episode, we saw that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were fighting over kitchen duties.

However, are the duo trying to fake rivalry? A video floating from the fan account showcases Nimrit and Priyanka planning and plotting to be friends in the house. It is interesting to note that the duo acted like they did not even know each other before Bigg Boss 16 took place. Now in the video floating online, Nimrit is telling Priyanka that let us end the fake rivalry and that they should stay in one room so that it looks like they are now friends. Priyanka is also seen telling Nimrit that she would like to be Nimrit's friend so that she could also play the game well. Are the duo acting as rivals? This is a total shock for all Pri Nimirt fans.

Here, watch the video of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia faking enmity.

Talking about Priyanka and Nimrit's fight had all started with Priyanka who was washing the glasses as Sumbul Touqeer Khan was not feeling well. Priyanka had washed Nimrit's glass and ended up telling her that she has not used the glass. There are people who are using everyone's glasses. Priyanka is also seen warning Nimrit of her tone while Nimrit tells Priyanka to not be self-obsessed with her own self. By the end of the task, the duo were seen patching up as in the task later they had to share a room.