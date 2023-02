The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 is happening now. The contestants have made it a blockbuster season. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan are the three who are touted to be in the top three. While fans felt that the first two would end up as the finalists, MC Stan was the surprise package. As of now, there is no talk of live voting. But the makers can throw a googly towards the end. This time, fans did a lot of on-ground activities for their faves besides the social media trends.

Bigg Boss 16 fans have been talking about how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary looks like the confirmed winner. She has played well, and her whole emotional saga with Ankit Gupta worked really in her favour. A source close to the development told us, "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare are gunning for the top spot. Shiv Thakare has been leading in the on-ground polls as of today. He has won the poll of a daily and if we look at history then the person who has won there has generally come as the winner."

Shiv Thakare is the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 2. He has a good regional fan base. Priyanka has more of an all-India fan base. The Khabri has declared her as the winner of the show. On other other hand, MC Stan has created his own fan base from the show. As per The Khabri, it is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who is the winner of the season. This is not unexpected. Bigg Boss 15 was won by Tejasswi Prakash while Rubina Dilaik took home the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.