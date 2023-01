In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss announced a ticket to the finale task which led to fights, arguments, and blame games between the contestants. The competition between housemates has been increasing with each passing day. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, and others tried to create problems during Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s captaincy. But, unfortunately, this led to an ugly spat between Priyanka and Shiv. Priyanka accused Shiv Thakare and also demeaned his character. She said that she knows how Shiv and MC Stan talk 'cheap' about women. Within no time, Shiv loses his calm and fumes in anger at Priyanka for her wrong accusation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: Tina Datta predicts who will get the trophy; taunts THIS contestant

Priyanka and Shiv get into a tiff and the former puts the entire blame on Shalin Bhanot. She says that Shalin told her about the cheap conversations about girls that he had with both Shiv and MC Stan. But, Shalin denies it and says that he did not say anything about Shiv. Shiv keeps on asking Priyanka what is she talking about, but the latter refuses to say as she does not want to go 'too personal'.

On the other hand, Priyanka keeps asking Shalin to clear Shiv's doubts, but he says that he didn't tell anything bad about Shiv to her. Priyanka tells Shiv that it was Shalin who told her and Tina the wrong things about the Bigg Boss Marathi winner. Shiv says that every girl in the house hugs him and also seeks help from him. He said, 'Meri nazar gandi hai toh kyun mujhe hug karte Ho, Kyu Apne blouse Ka zip band karate ho, Ladkon Ka character nahi hota kya? Sirf ladkiyon Ka hota hai'.

Well, Bigg Boss announced that Nimrit has retained her captaincy and will be in the position for the next week.