Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become a very popular face of the TV industry all thanks to her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress made it to the top three finalists of the show. There were many who were rooting for her to win and many even say that she is the 'Asli winner of Bigg Boss 16' even though MC Stan lifted the trophy of Salman Khan's show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's popularity has increased by ten folds and she has become a top celebrity who is eyeing to make a big Bollywood debut. While she is basking in all the success and enjoying the glory, an old video of her has resurfaced on the web.

Entertainment News: Priyanka's old video raises temperature

The video has her posing in a bedroom wrapped in a blanket. She shared this video in 2020 with the caption, "Things I enjoy with my morning coffee!! Soothing music and a beautiful view." Once again the activity on this video has increased as fans are unable to stop drooling over her oh-so-hot avatar.

Check out Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (@priyankachaharchoudhary)

On the work front, it is being said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been offered a role in 's upcoming film Dunki. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said that she wasn't aware of the offer but as she marked her exit, told her to go and meet Shah Rukh Khan to know about the role. She also mentioned that she would be meeting director to know more about the offer. However, a latest report in Pinkvilla suggests that she is not a part of the film.

