Bigg Boss 16 has been a season of food, ration and kitchen fights. The two besties Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam have fought badly on many occasions. They will another bad quarrel. Archana Gautam tells Priyanka Chahar Choudhary that she is saving her aata and will also eat parathas. Angrily, she gives Archana Gautam fives parathas and tells her to eat all of them. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a new entrant in the kitchen but her cooking skills are getting praised by many. Sajid Khan said that she makes really yummy food.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary starts crying and leaves the kitchen. She tells Archana Gautam that she is not a cheap woman like her. Ankit Gupta tells her to completely distance herself from Archana Gautam. In the video, we can see her shed buckets in the arms of Ankit Gupta. He tells her that she gives too much importance to the Haryanvi actress and politician.

After seeing this promo, fans have reminded Priyanka Chahar Choudhary how she trolled Sumbul Touqeer for shedding crocodile tears on the show. A fan commented that she always keeps on crying and says that it is Sumbul Touqeer who sheds buckets at the drop of a hat. Bigg Boss 16 has got an extension of five weeks. The TRP is at 1.9 for the weekdays which makes it a very successful season. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the front runner to win the show. The others who might make it in top five are Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik. MC Stan also stands a very good chance.

The Udaariyaan actress has come with a huge fan base on the show. People simply love PriyAnkit. A lot of content has been generated by them.