Bigg Boss 16 fans are mighty impressed with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The Udaariyaan actress is coming across as independent-minded with the right amount of fire in her belly. Like many, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a former fave contestant from the show. It is none other than Shehnaaz Gill. She told BollywoodLife, "I loved how she lived her journey in the Bigg Boss house. Shehnaaz Gill was herself. She played the game and entertained everyone. I would like to do something of that sort." Well, a week into the show, she is already in the top five contestants. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is known as Tejo from Udaariyaan to the TV viewing audience. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant feels THESE contestants might have pure love story like SidNaaz [Read Deets]

Well, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary told us that she knows Shehnaaz Gill from the time the latter was working in the Punjabi industry. She said, "She is a very nice person. I remember both of us worked together for a music video. We were shooting abroad. Shehnaaz Gill is very genuine and friendly. Her success post Bigg Boss is something to learn from." When we asked her if she called up her old acquaintance for tips, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary quipped, "Arre, she is a big star now. Shehnaaz Gill is super busy." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 promo: Priyanka Choudhary punished for Ankit Gupta's lack of interest; Abdu Rozik firmly says 'I am not a kid' [WATCH]

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary also said that she has no PR in place. She candidly mentions, "You know, I never knew about the kind of planning stars do before entering Bigg Boss. From having a stylist to finding PR, all this was quite an eye-opener for me. I must say our Priyankit fans are doing their best for us. That is what matters to me. The fact that Udaariyaaan and Priyankit fans hype us so much is something I gain confidence from." Also Read - Bigg Boss: Sajid Khan, Seema Parihar, Sampat Pal and more controversial contestants who were in news for wrong reasons