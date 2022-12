After yet another non-eviction week of Bigg Boss 16, viewers again witnessed housemates participating in the nomination task. Since MC Stan is the captain, he was saved from the nominations. It seemed like and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary were the two targets of the housemates. Also Read - Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta, Bigg Boss 16 top this week's Most-liked Hindi TV shows list by Ormax

During the task, Sumbul Touqeer nominated Ankit by calling him a lazy man and nominated Priyanka too. The two received maximum votes during the process. Next in line was who got nominated and landed in the danger zone along with Archana Gautam who also received the most number of votes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta's team shares Sidharth Shukla's iconic dialogue as whole Mandali gang plot to get Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Dulha OUT

As the task got over, Ankit, and Vikas remained nominated for this week's elimination. Tina Datta was nominated by Stan using his special powers as the captain. According to the reports, Ankit has been saved by Priyanka after Bigg Boss called her into the confession room. She was asked to make a choice between saving Ankit from elimination by letting go Rs 25 lakh from the prize money. She chose Ankit. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia calls out housemates for plotting Ankit Gupta's elimination; shades Tina Datta's high-handed attitude

Meanwhile, Stan and Shalin Bhanot again got into an ugly fight after the former nominated Tina for eviction. The rapper threatened Shalin during the nomination task saying that he will get beaten up his fans outside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shalin also responded saying that he had a gang in his hometown and called Stan childish.

supported Stan in his fight with Shalin and asked him to calm down. He told him that using abusive language and threatening each other with violence are two different things. Sajid reminded Stan that he has a huge fan following.

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 16.