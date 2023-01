In the current episode of Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan talks about elimination and evicts Soundarya Sharma. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakare get into a fight for the ticket to the finale. Bigg Boss allows the housemates to remove her from the captaincy. The makers are adding necessary drama to their reality shows and this is increasing the entertainment quotient. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From Salman Khan's hint to cheering on Nimirit Kaur Ahluwalia – here's how Priyanka Chahar Choudhary won hearts in Weekend Ka Vaar

In the promo, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sumbul Touqeer get into an argument with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Archana Gautam as they fight against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Both, Priyanka and Archana try their level best to take away Nimirt's captaincy during the ticket to the finale. Archana tells everyone that the bathroom was cleaned. Apart from Archana, Tina Datta and Priyanka even accuse Nimrit of not being good captain. They accuse her of not paying attention to the housemates when they slept despite the wake-up call buzzer being buzzed several times. Shiv Thakare gets into a fight with them and agrees with Archana's point.

Priyanka continues her argument as she says that people have been sleeping even before the lights were off. She even tells mandli to bind with their friendship, but others want to play their games. She later goes to remove the rings but Sumbul stops her from doing so. Shiv loses his calm as he tells her that 'Arey 10-minute mein relation change kartey ho aise dost ho tum log'. Priyanka, Shiv and MC Stan's fight grab a lot of attention as they argue over not being fair to Nimrit. What will happen next?