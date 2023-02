Bigg Boss 16 is coming to its grand finale. Next weekend, we will get the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Udaariyaan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is touted as the fave to win the show. Giving her tough competition is Shiv Thakare. This time, there are contestants from Maharashtra so the state is kind of invested in the show. Both PCC and Shiv have existing fan bases. While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has fans from Udaariyaan, Shiv Thakare is a hero from the time he did Bigg Boss Marathi 2. He got a lot of eyeballs with the show. Veena Jagtap and his love story was a huge success. Also Read - Pathaan box office success: Which film can BEAT Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's starrer? Trade Expert predicts [EXCLUSIVE]

The makers are glad that Bigg Boss 16 is a successful season. The show has got TRPs above 2 which is fab. It is a bigger success than BB 14 and BB 15. Fans have felt it is the quality of contestants which made it fun. Also, they brought in regional viewers with the likes of Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.

The surprise package on the show are Archana Gautam. Like a diligent student who studies for the whole year, Archana has contributed daily on the show. Many fans she is justified when she says that she sees herself as a winner on Bigg Boss 16. There are many who believe the top two positions belong only to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam. Now, the family of Gautam is doing campaigning for her at ground level. This time, the campaign has spread to the ground level with pamphlets being distributed to people. As we wait for the finale, let us know your top two...