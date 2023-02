Bigg Boss season 16 has finally come to an end and MC Stan was declared the winner. The rapper took home the prestigious Bigg Boss 16 trophy along with Rs. 31.80 lakhs and a brand-new car. Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up, while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came in the second position. After the grand final night, Bigg Boss 16 contestants enjoyed themselves to the fullest at the success party which was organized by Sajid Khan's sister Farah Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary lost the trophy but has won something even bigger; here’s when she starts shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki [Exclusive]

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most popular divas in the telly land rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyaan. Her chemistry with Ankit Gupta became the talk of the town. Priyanka became a household name with the strong personality that she portrayed on Salman Khan's reality show. Priyanka has been selected to play a vital role in Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Well, reportedly her name was suggested by host Salman Khan. Priyanka spoke her heart out about Dunki while interacting with the media and said that she was not aware of the offer as she was locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. She came to know about the same after coming out when Salman sir told her to go and meet Shah Rukh Khan sir personally regarding the movie. She even revealed that he said that Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan would explain Priyanka her role in the film.

Priyanka even added saying that she will even meet Rajkumar Hirani and feels blessed that these offers are coming her way. She even said that she is thankful to Salman Khan for recommending her name. Talking about Priyanka's journey in Bigg Boss 16 made her fans believe that she will win the show. But, after MC Stan won Bigg Boss 16 winner tag, Priyanka's fans called him undeserving.