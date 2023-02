Bigg Boss 16 is coming to an end and it’s just one week left for the finale the fans have already predicted that the winner of the show will be Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as she is the face of the channel. Just a few days ago who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 took a dig at the makers over their biasedness and claimed that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will only be the winner. And now the constant biased comments are giving the makers sleepless nights and they are wondering about the repercussions after Priyanka will win. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Shiv Thakare, MC Stan-Shiv Thakare; which combination do you see in top two of the show? Vote Now

Kuch bhi karlo jeetegi #PriyankaChaharChoudhary? hi. Though left watching it long back. But i assumed it first week of #BB16 . 3 saal ka experience jo hai ?. @BiggBoss https://t.co/YA2LcCloFC — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 6, 2023

An insider reveals that there have been a lot of talks about who t make the winner, whether Priyanka or Shiv Thakare because Shiv's win will not bring them criticism, but the channel has always been fair and only considers the winner with the maximum voting of the audience and talking about audience, Shiv and Priyanka both have equal popularity and they both deserve to win. But only time can tell who will be the winner. But with Priyanka's win, there will be a huge cry about biasedness and more.

Oh yes I too like Shiv n Stan both! Would be very happy if either of them win! https://t.co/gSEdsbhCLv — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 29, 2023

Nit only audience and fans even celebrities who have been associated with the same show spoke about channel-making winners of their favourites. Like before Devoleena Kamya Punjabi too had taken an indirect dig at the makers and said that this time she wants a channel non-face to win the show. The makers are definitely in a big dilemma.