Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will finally have some new time together after her eviction from Salman Khan's show. The actor bagged a show where he plays a lead role and is shooting in Chandigarh since then, while Priyanka has been doing meetings for her few projects and one of them is Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. And now the actress was spotted at the airport making her way to meet her beloved friend Ankit as they are all set to get featured in a music video album together. Priyanka and Ankit were the most highlighted couple in Bigg Boss 16 and many in the house assumed that they are lovers including MC Stan as the mandali made a lot of personal remarks about their relationship.

While talking about her bond with Ankit, Priyanka in one of her interviews said that they are so comfortable with each other that there is no gender difference between them. While Priyanka's family likes Ankit and her brother even said that they wouldn't have any problem if someday they both decide to get married. Priyankit's fans would be the happiest that day.

Watch the video of Priyanka leaving for Chandigarh to meet Ankit Gupta.

Ankit and Priyanka's chemistry left their fans asking for more on the day of the finale of the show and the way he cried after she lost the finale ticket only showed their pure love of them. And now fans are eagerly waiting for them to shine together onscreen like never before. Ankit and Priyanka became household names with their first show together Udaariyan and since then they are inseparable. BollywoodLife exclusively told you that Ankit might also be Priyanka in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki for a small but significant scene. However, Ankit claimed he has no idea about it and the makers have not approached him yet if they will he will want to know the role before giving his YES!