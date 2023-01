Bigg Boss 16 has made careers of many. From Sunny Leone to ShehnaazGill, Asim Riaz - many stars emerged from the controversial show. Last year, TV actress Tejasswi Prakash won Bigg Boss 15 but even before her big victory, she was signed for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. Now it seems history is going to repeat itself. Ekta Kapoor dropped a hint stating that she is going to Bigg Boss 16 to find a lead for her next movie. Soon netizens started speculations around Naagin 7. Two names started doing the rounds of the internet - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Is this the real reason why Sajid Khan is OUT of Salman Khan's show?

Entertainment News: Who should be the lead of Naagin 7?

BollywoodLife conducted a poll on the same and you will be shocked to know the result. We asked the netizens who is the best fit to be the lead in Naagin 7 among the two ladies and the clear winner is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The Udaariyaan actress received almost 64 percent votes while the Imlie diva received around 36 percent votes. The margin is huge and it appears that Priyanka definitely is a favourite choice of the audience for Naagin 7. are you listening? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sheezan Khan’s bail plea in Tunisha Sharma suicide case rejected again; Tina Datta’s mom slams Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De and more

Check out the poll result below:

Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik exposes Sajid Khan; Shiv Thakare takes strong stand against him for Sumbul Touqeer

Both the divas have an amazing fan following and on Twitter, they trend almost every day as their fandoms are rooting for their Bigg Boss 16 win. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and her fights have become very popular and fans are loving how she is playing the game. She was loved for her bond with too. Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a part of the mandali is loved for her sweet nature. Though initially she was slammed for her alleged obsession with Shalin Bhanot but now fans are loving her game too. It remians to be seen if any of these two ladies manage to win the trophy.