Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Archana Gautam are running the race of Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale. Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek turned hosts and they had some fun with the housemates. They made the housemates play games which were fun but there was a visible hostility between the housemates. This season of Bigg Boss 16 saw bonds between the housemates. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were friends from start. And a lot of people wish that they became more than friends. Even now, they are teased together. And you won't believe what happened inside the house of Bigg Boss 16 right now.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wants THIS quality in Ankit Gupta

Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek invited Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to talk about Archana Gautam. They stirred the topic to her and Ankit Gupta's bond. Priyanka is asked by Shalin, Shiv and MC Stan which qualities would she like to see in Ankit Gupta. Priyanka compared Ankit Gupta with MC Stan and said that their personalities are similar since they don't talk much. However, she later adds that Ankti should learn to love like MC Stan. The rapper has a girlfriend who we know as Bubba.

Priyanka and Ankit bicker over their different perspective

As soon as Priyanka answered the question, Ankit reverted to the same saying that his idea of love is to keep things private. Priyanka says that if he loves some girl, he should confess it in front of the whole world. Ankit doesn't agree with her point of view. He says he likes to keep his life private. Priyanka said that he should learn to express his feelings from MC Stan.

Priyanka and Ankit have been linked together since Udaariyaan days. They have maintained their 'just friends' stance.