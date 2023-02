Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale will be known for a number of things. One of the prominent ones will be the shocking elimination of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. She was on the third place. When she came out of the show, all the contestants were staring in disbelief. No one could swallow what actually happened. The saddest was Ankit Gupta. He could not hold back his tears. He said that he went on the show for her. Ankit Gupta said for the first time in her life Priyanka Chahar Choudhary wanted something for herself but could not win the trophy. But Salman Khan consoled him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner: MC Stan takes home the trophy; you'll be shocked to know the huge margin that made him win

He told Ankit Gupta that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's personality was her winner. He said that she has taken defeat with so much grace and equanimity. Salman Khan said it was this quality that would stand her in good stead in life. He said attitude is more important when the chips are down. He said Priyanka's mindset proves she is a winner.

A love like theirs is so pure. I feel so proud that these two have each other in their life. MY BACHHAS BE STRONG. You guys are loved beyond what words can express.??#priyankitpic.twitter.com/ANsl6c0MGF — Ankit | Jahaan ᵀᵉᵃᵐ ˢᴵᴰ⭐ (@not_ur_nemesis) February 12, 2023

I know this guy frm sadda haq He's such a strong man, he practice meditation and has attained that level of attachment with detachment...him getting emotional just says how she affect him and how invested he is towards her#AnkitGupta #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyAnkit https://t.co/OVcnLDsqS0 — Priya ?♥️ (@Priya9418) February 12, 2023

i just want to see Priyanka and Ankit together after the finale and before he has to leave for Chandigarh again. this is all so incredibly emotional- #Priyankit #AnkitGupta — Saba (@mehfilmeinterii) February 12, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 has concluded. Rumors suggest that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is going to be a part of Dunki. MC Stan has some songs lined up for release. Shiv Thakare is getting Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and more.