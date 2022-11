The Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was a heavy one. Bigg Boss 16 contestants got schooled and how for their behaviour. MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot had a big fight which was slammed by Salman Khan. It was all about physical violence and it is against the rules. Talking about this fight, Salman Khan also slammed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for adding fuel to the fire. The host stated that the actress gets into arguments and fights even though nothing concerns her. She was also called 'double standards'. Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer to Divyanka Tripathi; TV actors from small town who own lavish homes in Mumbai

We Are With Priyanka trends big time on Twitter

Now, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's fans are furious over the makers as well as . 'We are with Priyanka' is trending on social media and fans are pouring their love for her. Many are stating that she stands up for the right and voices her opinions fearlessly. Even ex-contestant VJ Andy has taken her side.

If Negativity, Insecurity, Jealousy & Hypocrisy had a Face WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/qWU9ProCkj — Nikita Singhaniya #BB16 #PCC (@IamSinghaniya) November 20, 2022

It is really sad to see being targeted this bad for just taking a stand against violence ?…. WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA ♥️? — Salina (@2971saleena) November 21, 2022

Why me supporting Prii? Because of her beautiful side

Her winning spirit,Her respect for seniors,The way she treat with love

The way she thinks about everyone without knowing the consequences,her respect for everyone's opinion, A true Lady WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA@TeamPriyankaFC_ pic.twitter.com/P7bhs3FGSz — MUNEEB (@Muneebcreation_) November 20, 2022

Hypocrisy Of Colors ! - They Supported Nimrit In Every weekend Ka Vaar

- They Demotivated Priyanka In Every Weekend Ka Vaar ! Still , Not Losing Hopes Is real Quality of a winner ? WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA pic.twitter.com/6gmSXf2h3C — ꜱ ? ᴏ ᴜ ᴛ  (@DlpTweets__) November 20, 2022

Priyanka : yaar me muddo me aati hu , bolti hu I agree but itni bhi buri nhi hu jitna ye sab bol rhe hai . Double standards jese words use kar rahe hai ! Yes Pri We all know what you are ❤️ WE ARE WITH PRIYANKA#PriyankaChaharChoudhary • #Priyankit pic.twitter.com/w5GWzdZvqj — ꜱ ? ᴏ ᴜ ᴛ  (@DlpTweets__) November 20, 2022

Apart from Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were also the target of Salman Khan over the Weekend Ka Vaar. For more updates, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.