Bigg Boss 16 is heading towards its finale. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the expected winner of the season. She has played a good game, and her bond with Ankit Gupta was loved by many. Moreover, she has an established fan base, which is a must for the show. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has done a show with the channel, which according to many is one of the biggest pre-requisites to win the show. Now, some fans of rival contestants have raised an issue that fans of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have created fake IDs of celebrities, especially eliminated contestants to campaign for the actress.

This is not the only complaint about her fans and the PR. Many have said that her team has been openly trolling rivals on the actress' social media pages. This is something which has not been done by any Bigg Boss contestant in earlier seasons. Take a look at these tweets...

I don't understand why here some of fans (plan by PR) create fake id of BB contestant (especially evicted celebs) & try to portray that they are supporting so and so. This season, Fake ID of celebs is being done by Priyanka’s PR & this kind of PR work is??. Grow up! pic.twitter.com/zXcNRIiOFQ — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 13, 2023

Shameful and needs to be called out, pcc PR has been the worst. From trolling under a contestants social media post to such fake tweets, her PR has been the worst I've seen yet in all seasons of bb. — Ruhan (@hru95) January 13, 2023

#ShivThakare ko support ke liye aaise Fake IDs ki Jaroorat nahi Real Common man Shiv ko support karta he Dil se .... — Shiv_Squad Team Shiv (@ShivSquad1) January 14, 2023

Gautam clearly said that shiv is the strongest in the house in his interview — Hazel (@Hazel4505) January 14, 2023

Saari log ki fake iD hai ??? — Uzma Khan (@UzmaKha76427173) January 13, 2023

Sabse bada negative PR work karti hai PCC ke PR....par yeh sach koi bataiye toh unko galat banai jate hai — Shilpa Roy (@ShilpaRoy08) January 14, 2023

Well, fans should rely on what these eliminated contestants have said in the interviews. Gautam Singh Vig is supporting Shiv Thakare. Sreejita De is team Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Now let us see if the actress is questioned about this once she is out of the show.