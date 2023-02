Bigg Boss 16 is inching closer to the finale now. It's just a couple of days and then, we get the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam are the top five finalists of the season. And just ahead of the grand finale, we are getting glimpses of the individual journeys of the housemates now. The first contestant whose journey video was shown on tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 16 was Priyanka Chahar Choudhary of Udaariyaan fame. However, netizens feel it was more of Priyankit journey. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirmed winner? From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Rubina Dilaik these celebs feel the trophy belongs to her [View Pics]

Bigg Boss 16 has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News every day as it has been inching closer to the grand finale. As are the TOP 5 contestants are Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and MC Stan. Talking about Priyanka's journey video, showcased a lot of things, from how she entered with Ankit Gupta, their adorable bond, how she was one of the highly opinionated people in the house. The clip included more of Priyankit moments than Priyanka's solo journey. It was seen that due to their game together, neither Priyanka nor Ankit was able to explore their individual game and showcase their real side on the show which was heavily criticised.

Priyanka also had some fun moments with Archana Gautam, her flirting with MC Stan was also showcased. After Priyanka got back in the house, being charged up with all the love and adulation from fans, she revealed everything to the rest of the four contestants. Priyanka was touched by Bigg Boss' words for her and her journey.

Well, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were quite close and had a tumultuous journey on Bigg Boss 16 as is known. However, the journey video, despite being cut well, felt was more of Priyankit's journey than PCC’s solo one. Check out the tweets here:

Priyanka journey is all about ankit nd archana

Shalin video is all about tina nd sumbul

Now waiting for Shiv nd archana journey video #BiggBoss16 — ?Ŧ?t? ⓢ??Ğⓗ {SIDHARTH?} (@Stu_7781) February 9, 2023

Same here.. It was like journey video of Ankit than @ColorsTV bahu priyanka.. And so over stretched.. Nothing worth watching #BiggBoss16 — Manpreet (@Manpree63388) February 9, 2023

Priyanka ki Journey Video dekhthe dekhthe kaafi waqt tak mujhe laga mein Ankit Gupta ki Journey video dekh raha hu #BiggBoss16 — Syed Mohiuddin (@syedmohiuddin03) February 9, 2023

Priyanka ki journey video Priyanka ki kam #Priyankit ki jyada lag rahi thi.??#BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 — UDDESH (@Uddesh_4K) February 9, 2023

But salin journey was way better than Priyanka Only Ankit and southing were show the connection she failed to maintain in #BiggBoss16 house So she can't make friends then how she is deserving winner all season winner has made one strong connection in BB — Ashish Sidhearts ? (@Ashishxtweets) February 9, 2023

Anki ki Journey video me Priyanka ka Role ?#BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/zBofbVSu8r — || karan || Sidheart ? (@king_sid_shukla) February 9, 2023

Ek baat samajh nahi aai?? Ye Priyanka Ki Journey Video thi Ya Ankit Gupta ki ???#MCStan #BiggBoss16 — CRAZEE BANDA? (@crazeebanda) February 9, 2023

Shalin ke journey video ka wait hai

Better than Priyankaa

Priyanka knows acting, solid acting ki hai aaj

Journey video Priyanka ki thi ya Ankii ki ?#ShivThakare #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/UWICsXsF1i — N (@nishasingh1611) February 9, 2023

Priyanka’s journey video was only about Ankit ! No task,no game…This can’t be a winners journey video!

Keep voting for #ShivThakare guys!! Trophy coming home ?? In shaa Allah! #BiggBoss16 — Auroni Hyder (@h_auroni) February 9, 2023

Arjun Bijlani, Rubina Dilaik, Tina Datta and a lot more celebs are rooting for Priyanka to lift the trophy. Have you guys been voting for Priyanka or not?