In Bigg Boss 16 latest episode we saw Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary had a massive breakdown after she learnt from Salman Khan of Soundarya Sharma bitching against her and that if she becomes Ankit Gupta's wife his mom will strangle her neck, Soundarya tried to defend herself but nor Ankit and Priyanka listened to her. While amid all this Ankit stood rock solid and supported her buddy Priyanka. Many in the house feel that something is cooking between Ankit and Priyanka while they maintain that they are BFFs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot to Sajid Khan; these 7 contestants have left fans fuming

Watch the romantic dance video of Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta in Bigg Boss 16 house

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

And now in this latest promo of Bigg Boss 16, we see Priyanka and Ankit doing a romantic dance after Sidharth Malhotra and Rakulpreet insist they do a couple of dance together as they promote their film on the show. Ankit and Priyanka steal hearts with their performance on the Manike song from Thankgod and their bond only show that they are intact no matter what. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's father comes out in her defence after Sumbul Touqeer's father slams her; says, 'Apni beti ke liye dusre ki beti ko...'

In another promo video we see how Salman Khan asks the contestants in the house to vote who's game is stronger between Priyanka nd Nimrit, while Nimrit gets the highest vote so far

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Priyanka and Ankit have come out as one of the strongest contestants of the show, especially Priyanka. She is a strong and opinionated woman and everybody loves this about her. While there was a strong rally against Soundarya for making a nasty comment against her. We wonder if the equation between Priyanka and Soundarya will ever get normalised. Well it's a Bigg Boss house yaha kuch bhi ho sakta hai. So far the most oved contestant is Abdu Rozik and there is a huge hatred for for obvious reasons. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan gets ANGRY with Shalin Bhanot for misbehaving with doctor; netizens say, 'Isko Bahar Nikalo' [Watch Promo]