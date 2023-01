The family week of Bigg Boss 16 has begun. The audience will get to see family members of the contestants entering the house for a brief period of time. Among the first ones to enter the house is Farah Khan. The filmmaker has entered Bigg Boss 16 house to meet her brother Sajid Khan. The promo video of their emotional meeting is out and it will move you to tears. The promo begins with all the contestants being asked to stand still and Farah Khan hugs Sajid Khan. She cries as she meets her brother. Sajid Khan too is in tears. But she has only good things to say about the mandali. Also Read - Trending TV News: Tunisha Sharma’s mom reveals Sheezan Khan’s chat deets with new GF; Farah Khan compares Priyanka to Deepika Padukone on Bigg Boss 16 and more

Farah Khan happily meets Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan. She hugs Shiv Thakare tightly and even he is in tears. She says that they are like her brothers and Sajid Khan is very lucky to have found a mandali like them. Everyone laughs hard. Farah Khan also says that their mother is very proud of Sajid Khan.

This week of Bigg Boss 16 is going to be a very emotional one. Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, MC Stan's mothers will enter the house whereas Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father will walk in to meet her. Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brothers will enter the house in Family week.

Yesterday, over the Weekend Ka Vaar, grilled Archana Gautam for the language she uses inside the house. He stated that she has got this show in 'khairat' and that she will make many enemies if she continues to behave the way she does.