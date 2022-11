Bigg Boss 16 has become pretty popular among the audience. After every episode, the contestants of the show trend on social media. Well, not just the viewers, there are some celebrities who are ardent followers of Bigg Boss. One of them is ex-contestant Gauahar Khan. She has been a part of Bigg Boss and won the trophy too. She is pretty vocal and shares her opinions about what's happening in the latest season. A new promo of Bigg Boss 16 has left Gauahar Khan utterly disappointed.

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, one can see that the Bigg Boss house has been converted into a courtroom. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has turned into a lawyer and an allegation has been made that Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig's relationship is fake. From Tina Datta and Archana Gautam take up the stand and say that they find their bond unreal while Gautam defends by saying that 'Jo meri feelings hain wo hai'. Soudarya tried to defend too. As the promo made it to the internet, Gauahar Khan shared her reaction and said that this is totally unfair.

Gauahar Khan mentioned that never in the history of Bigg Boss any contestant has been subjected to such harshness for personal choices. She wrote, "But to subject them to such witch-hunt by other Contestants is just sooooooooo sad ! And Sick."

This is soooooooo bloody unfair !!!!!!!! ? never in the history of biggboss have two people been subjected to such attack on their personal choices . People have faked their personalities all throughout the history of BB . But to subject them to such witch-hunt by other https://t.co/fMQgg0ecHe — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2022

Contestants is just sooooooooo sad ! And Sick ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 2, 2022

