So, Bigg Boss 16's latest episode concluded a couple of hours ago. The episode saw the first-ever torture task of the season. And it was played by the non-Mandali gang, that is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot against Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Shiv Thakare. Sumbul Touqeer Khan was not a part of the task. Last night, Shalin, Priyanka and Archana stood strong against the attack by Mandali. And tomorrow, it's time for Mandali to face the torture. Nimrit will be reduced to tears. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Rutuja Sawant says Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has done nothing apart from 'bitching and mocking'; says, 'Even Sumbul has given more content' [EXCLUSIVE]

Bigg Boss 16 PROMO: Nimrit cries as Archana unleashes her fury

In the next episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot gearing up to torture Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan. Archana is particularly very furious and seems hell-bent on revenge. She uses turmeric powder and other stuff to torture the Mandali gang. Nimrit is unable to handle the heat of turmeric as it burns her eyes and skin. She is seen crying as Archana does not relent to her pleas. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets flak while Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Archana Gautam win hearts with their performance in the torture task [View Tweets]

Watch the Bigg Boss 16 promo video here:

Tommorow's promo literally Archu is in full form ? literally Mandali ki Band bajadali aur Nimmo ko to rula diya ?? this is called instant karma ?#ArchanaGautam #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/U8FIWIPahc — Arnavi (@UrEyesOnMine) February 1, 2023

Fans call it Karma as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is reduced to tears

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia lashed her tongue at the non-Mandali gang during the torture task. She even tried to remove Priyanka's hands and pull her from the harness behind. Which was against the rules. Nimrit was seen taunting them while they asked her not to throw water near their ears or harm their eyes. She claimed it was a task. And now, that she is reduced to tears, fans feel it's her karma hitting her. Check out the tweet here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Top 7 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, more and their educational qualification

Nimmo kept saying today on #BiggBoss16 , itna problem hai to task chorb do na" She gets Karma Next day.#PriyankaChaharChoudhary? #bb16 pic.twitter.com/AxFOQedANK — ???? ? (@shariya_nida) February 1, 2023

Istg nimmo looked absolute b*tch during the whole task.

Her expressions and tone was so annoying and she gave full vamp vibes throughout.

And she's no.1 loser nd cheater ?#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #BiggBoss16 — Prasoon (@yours_prasoon) February 1, 2023

Mjaa aa gya nimmo aunty ko aise dekh ke

Inko ya to cheating aati h ya to mufft ka hajam hota h ...#biggboss16 bigg boss bhi aise ke liye hi plate sajate ho...

Love you priyanka and Archana ❤️ ? — Meenu (@himeenu531) February 1, 2023

Nimmo aunty dar gai thi ki unse ho nhi rha .. wo frustration tha uska — Vivek R. Parashar (@Vivparashar) February 1, 2023

Par big boss ko dikh kaha raha hai starting s dogla panti kar rahy hai Nimmo ko full support It's KARMA time Nimmo ???? pic.twitter.com/vGX1jI2zMi — Mohammad Nadeem (@nadeem_0017) February 1, 2023

Hum bahoot khus Hain Aaj ???

Archu ne wo kiya Jo #PriyankaPaltans ko Nimmo ke Saath Karna tha ???#ArchanaGautam ???#PriyankaChaharChaudhary https://t.co/kQvCQdUbtQ — Shabana (@Shabana78690) February 1, 2023

No sympathy for Nimmo Nimrit : Agar itna hi ankh main jal raha hai tu haath hata de na

Jab khud ki bari aai to rone lag gai wah kya baat hai nimmo?#PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyankaPaltans #BB16 #Priyankatheboss pic.twitter.com/9mzZ7Ckr3H — ꧁????????__?__??????꧂ (@Sahiba1137) February 1, 2023

I donno y I feel Nimmo will do this task properly

She knws shez being questioned by HMs for winning TTFW in khairat

So she will take this as an opportunity

Fir sympathy bhi milegi

Praise bhi #ShivThakare #BiggBoss16 https://t.co/NkNF0Vkthm — My_Scribbles?️? ?? (@SnehaThinks) February 1, 2023

This is karma

Chitting kr na payi

Ab archana pele gi Nimmo ko — SHAN_015 (@__SHAN015__) February 1, 2023

didi apnni nimmo aunty ko bolo na ki itna he aankhon m jara h yoh chor do na haath (quoting her)

?????????? Or bola tha na usne ki yehi toh task h ki tumhare aankhon m jaye... karma is a bitch — SidNaaz ❤ (@Khushbu52934417) February 1, 2023

I love you Archana gautam ... kankh me Mt dado ... Karma nimmo aunty #NimritKaurAlhuwalia tum nimmo aunty bn gai bigg boss me ...tumhe cheating or mufft khori ki adat h or wo jiwan bhar na jaye salad...

Samajh nhi Ata #BiggBoss tumhe pay kr rhe h ya tum #BiggBoss ko ? ? https://t.co/r3omcdds5y — Meenu (@himeenu531) February 1, 2023

Bola tha na Sumbul's karma is so strong..ab bhokto nimmo..Sumbul ko guilty feel karbaoge?????? — Bijaya Laxmi (@BijayaL30039815) February 1, 2023

Karma = B!tch = Nimmo ? — Anjlee (@annieday__) February 1, 2023

Nimmo ne khud bola tha "yahi to task hai aakh mai hi to dalna hai" when shalin said ki uske aakh mai gya hai

And ye bhi ki "itna problem ho raha to chod do n task"

She got the taste of her own medicine?

Karma yk? — P A R I ? (@lovepriyanka_cc) February 1, 2023

#ArchanaGautam ke liye ek gana hai uff uff mirchi hayy hayy mirchi archu you will nail tomorrow's task you go girl aur insaniyat ka bolne wale jab hair removal foam aankh me jaaye naa tb jalan pata chlta hai aur cockroach spray use krr rhi thi nimmo aunty karma is bitch — Prisha Pandey (@PrishaPandey4) February 1, 2023

