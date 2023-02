Bigg Boss 16 fans are now waiting for the grand finale of the show. Tomorrow, we will see the journey videos of Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. It looks like some of the loudest cheers have been reserved for the Pune rapper. Bigg Boss introduces him as an underground rapper who just came on the show to create more awareness about his desi hip hop community. MC Stan will be seen dressed in a white suit for his journey video. He has donned a blue trench coat over it. The song Tera Baap Aaya has been used in the background. Fans feel the promo is one of the best ever. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's Journey Video makes Sumbul Touqeer's fans livid; say, 'To hell with makers' [View Tweets]'

He has been one of the surprise packages of the show. MC Stan with his swag, funny one-liners and real personality managed to win over people. Even Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said she likes him. He is also an admirer of her beauty. MC Stan and PCC's moments were some of the best in the video. Take a look at some of the reactions here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey video is full of PriyAnkit moments; fans question the actress' claim of being an Akeli player

VOOT KARO PUBLIC SAB KA BAP AYA?@MCStanOfficial ?❤️historical inspirational journey video. Hak se best journy video apni jan mc babu Jaldi jaldi puri khandan sath voot manga Sunday 12pm tk trophy p town aa rahi he#MCStan #BiggBoss16 #BB16 #StannyArmy #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/BnSvXPJV7e — shoaib Qureshi .ٹیپو سلطان پارٹی بالاگ (@TSP4BGT) February 9, 2023

Priyanka jiti na #MCStan k fans set k bahar bb set k bahar tandav macha denge..... Likh k lelo .

Aoko lgta h votes base pe #MCStan ko koi beat kr sakta . Never ever Never . #MCStanForTheWin ?? — Rakesh Choudhary (@RakeshC42894501) February 9, 2023

HUGE :- First time in the history of @BiggBoss Channel has collaborated an @instagram post with someone Even Channel want @MCStanOfficial Journey & #BiggBoss to reach out to millions I repeat one sided he is taking the ?#BB16 #BiggBoss16 #MCStan #BBKingMCStan pic.twitter.com/9IwEEwzzIg — The Reality Critics (@RealityCritics) February 9, 2023

BB himself knows who is the TRP saviour of #BB16;) That's why besides releasing promo of #MCStan earlier, they saved it for last tomorrow!

Stan will have Best Journey Video? His SURREAL HYPE is unmatchable!

That's why BB is not making Stan popular,

Stan is making BB Popular? pic.twitter.com/9TwIU5PtrL — Prakriti Shukla (@PrakS_16) February 9, 2023

MC Stan fans have been campaigning on ground level. They have put up LED ads in cities like Delhi and Pune. Plus, small rallies are being done in Pune. The young man, the son of a police constable is one of the emerging talents of the desi hip hop scene. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary confirmed winner? From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Rubina Dilaik these celebs feel the trophy belongs to her [View Pics]