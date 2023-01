The family week of Bigg Boss 16 saw many loved ones of the contestants entering the controversial house. Shiv Thakare's mother, MC Stan's mom, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's brother and many more became a part of Bigg Boss 16. For Sajid Khan, sister Farah Khan entered the house and even spent her birthday with the housemates. Next, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father entered the Bigg Boss 16 house and greeted everyone with affection and love including Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. But in the new promo, we see the actress getting pissed with her father. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 star Tina Datta, Nisha Rawal, Shweta Tiwari and more TV actresses who have been in abusive relationships

In the promo, we see that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father advices her to play solo and get out of the mandali. He questions why Sajid Khan said that she will stab them in the back when the time arises. Nimrit tries to justify but then gets a little pissed. Later, we also see her crying and saying that parents of other children always have good things to say but he always puts her down. Soundarya Sharma can be seen seated next to them.

Check out the Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

Well, it remains to be seen if the father-daughter duo are able to mend ways or not. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, has also adviced Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to keep her own stand and rather showcase her own personality. The mandali consists of Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, , Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. They share the closests bond and have played the game as a team so far. But with finale fast approaching, it remains to be seen how the game with change.