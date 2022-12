Bigg Boss 16 nominations always cause drama. Now there are open nominations, so everyone knows who is targeting whom. In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16, one can see all the drama around this week's nominations. The mandli seems to be targeting Priyanka Chaha Choudhary. It is MC Stan who nominates her stating that he does not like her voice, while Shiv Thakare states that she is 'double dholki'. He reasons why she has double standards. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about 'tameez' and says that she has none of it. It is not very clear as to whom Sumbul Touqeer Khan nominates but she gets into a massive fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Has Archana Gautam got away too lightly with all the objectionable stuff she's said on Salman Khan's show? Here is a recap

Entertainment News: Sumbul and Priyanka get into a massive fight

Sumbul Touqeer Khan talks about 'tameez' and mentions that there is none and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets furious. She makes some mean comments against the Imlie star. She states that Sumbul cried 'magarmach ke aasu', that is, fake tears as she is talented.

Check out Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

Earlier, had suggested that they should make Priyanka Chahar Choudhary the captain. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare protested against it and remained firm that they don't want her to become the captain of the house. Currently, there are three contestants who are the captains - Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta and Soundarya Sharma.

In another promo of Bigg Boss 16, we see Sumbul Touqeer getting into a massive argument with Archana Gautam. They have a war of words over kitchen ration and other things.

