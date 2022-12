The 'mandli' of Bigg Boss 16 is gaining a lot of popularity. The group includes Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Abdu Rozik. They make up the closest gang inside the Bigg Boss 16 house who always stand for each other. But for how long? Salman Khan raised this question over the previous Weekend Ka Vaar and since then there is a little bit of imbalance in the group. Yesterday, during the nominations, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was saved by Soundarya Sharma. Sajid Khan got nominated and in the latest promo, he seems to be taunting Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Also Read - Anupamaa rules, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein struggles to keep up on the Most Popular Top TV shows list

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16, we can see that Sajid Khan saying that there is a disbalance in the mandli and that nobody should question him next time if he saves . Nimrit tried to justify that Soundarya Sharma returned a gesture by saving her. Sajid Khan says he has entered into the fourth gear now and taunts, 'Ab Jago Grahak Jago.' It looks like the precious mandli is going to fall apart and Shiv Thakare and others will soon have to pick a side.

Further, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam's friendship will also go kaput. They will have a massive argument and both the ladies will yell at the top of their voices. The three captains - Tina, Sumbul and Soundarya will have a tough time maintaining balance and order inside the house.

Check out the Bigg Boss 16 promo video below:

Will Shiv Thakare be able to pacify Sajid Khan? What will happen to friendship? Will everyone play their individual games? Let's wait and watch.