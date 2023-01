Sajid Khan is soon going to leave the Bigg Boss 16 house. Yes, those who have been waiting for this moment, finally, it is coming true. Sajid Khan was the last contestant introduced by the host Salman Khan during the premiere night episode of Bigg Boss 16. A couple of days, ago, The Khabri had reported that Sajid Khan will soon be evicted from the house. However, even after the evictions of Abdu Rozik and Sreejita De, there was no update on Sajid getting out. Until the recent episode. The new Bigg Boss 16 promo is all about Sajid Khan and his eviction, it seems. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's fans have heated debate on social media as #ShaTina bond ends on a hostile note [Read Tweets]

Sajid Khan leaves Bigg Boss 16

For a long time now, the eviction of Sajid Khan has been widely discussed in Entertainment News and TV News. In fact, it was in discussion ever since Bigg Boss 16 began. And the day is here for those waiting for his eviction. Tonight, Sajid Khan will leave the house of Bigg Boss. And it seems that a grand send off is planned as per the promo. Talking about which, Bigg Boss is heard talking about Sajid Khan's journey in the house while announcing his eviction. Bigg Boss says that he might be the only contestant who is respected by every contestant in the house. Sajid turns emotional at that.

Sajid Khan breaks down a apologises

In the Bigg Boss 16 video, we can see Sajid Khan crying as Bigg Boss talks about his journey. He then apologises to the housemates for fighting with them and thanks them for their continuous support in his journey on Bigg Boss 16. Tina Datta is heard consoling Sajid. Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia break down as Bigg Boss announces Sajid Khan's eviction. Later, we see Sumbul hugging Sajid and crying. The rest of the Mandli gang also join.

Watch Sajid Khan's elimination promo video from Bigg Boss 16 here:

This week, we saw triple eliminations taking place. Sreejita De and Abdu Rozik left the house recently. Bigg Boss 16 will end next month.