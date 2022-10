Diwali is being celebrated in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Vig who are two of the biggest names in the Bigg Boss house have been nominated. The makers lately have posted a video where Shalin is seen telling Gautam that he has been faking his relationship. We see that they both end up blabbering a lot with one another. Now it looks like the friends have turned enemies as both the stars were seen grilling one another. In the video we can also see that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Tina Datta are having disagreements with one another. Tina is seen supporting Shalin, while Nimrit supports Gautam and pleads with folded hands for the same.

If you watch the video carefully you will see that Nimrit considers Gautam to be her good friend whereas Shalin's rapport with Tina is too beautiful to write in words. The ladies have to make a mutual decision to nominate one of the two as a part of a collective decision that they need to make.

Watch video of Shalin Bhanot taking a dig at Gautam Vig and calling him fake.

A few days back was the host of Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. He had also slammed Gautam and 's relation and had called it fake. Karan also said that Soundarya is a free bird who talks to different contestants. Karan also told Gautam that because of him Soundarya's image was getting spoilt This had taken place post a fight had taken place between Nimrit and Gautam. Talking about Bigg Boss 16, nominations are always the favourite part of the show. This is because it shows if the contestants has grudges against one another. It also showcases the relationship dynamics contestants have with one another on the sets of the show. Watch the latest entertainment and TV news right here.