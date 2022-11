Bigg Boss 16 is all that the netizens are talking about. Last night, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot had a big fight. It started with Tina Datta spraining her leg and both coming to check on her. Shalin makes a comment that does not go down well with MC Stan. He then abuses him and a fight begins between the two. It goes to a degree where they were ready to get into a physical fight with each other. In the new promo, we see Tina Datta sharing her take on the fight. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ira Khan gets engaged to Nupur Shikhare, Katrina Kaif gets angry with paparazzi, Salman Khan fumes in Bigg Boss 16 and more

The promo has Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan in the confession room. Bigg Boss asks Tina Datta to name who was at fault. She says that both of them were equally at fault. This leaves Shalin Bhanot furious. As they come out, he says that she did not take his side inside the confession room. He mentions that she was given an option but she did not choose him. Shalin then sarcastically says that 'Yeh jo kheli hai na, mein bata bhi nahi sakta'. Tina then asks Sumbul Touqeer Khan to leave Shalin alone for five minutes but she refuses.

Watch the Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

Now, in Shukavaar Ka Vaar, we will see Salman Khan taking the case of Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan. He will slam them for their major fight and bad behaviour inside the house. Shalin will say that either he will stay in the house or MC Stan. What will Salman Khan's reaction to this? Let's wait and watch.