Bigg Boss 16 makers had been working hard on the angle of Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's budding romance. But it looks easier said than done. Tina Datta is clearly not in sync with Shalin Bhanot. Also, the actor has become the laughingstock of the season with his constant chicken rant. He is being trolled on social media. A fed-up told him that the audience was bored of his daily drama on food. In the new promo, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer are sitting together. They are discussing something and Shalin Bhanot tells Tina Datta that he is upset with her.

Shalin aur Tina mein phir hui kisi baat ko lekar kahasuni, kya Inn dono ke beech aayi yeh daraar tod degi inka rishta?⚡ Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @justvoot#BB16 #BiggBoss@beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/CulDsT3cJs — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 17, 2022

The fight escalates and Tina tells Shalin that he is looking very dumb on the show. He says the same applies to her as well. She says that she is fine if they decide to end their friendship. Last night, Tina Datta was asking Sajid Khan what he felt about Shalin Bhanot. He said that he was sure that he would not hurt Tina Datta if he could not make her happy. But fans are bowled over by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's reaction in the promo. Take a look...

Nimmo aunty be like:) pdosiyo ke yahan kuch toh ho raha hai ???? — mannat ???❤️ (@mannat997) November 17, 2022

Nimo aunty kaise Dekh rhi ??? — Priyankit? (@AnkiikiPari) November 17, 2022

We will see how the housemates decide to punish Archana Gautam. She refuses to do the housework which leaves Sajid Khan furious. They put all her clothes in jail. Archana Gautam fought with Sajid Khan over ration. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta and Gautam Vig having high risk of being eliminated this weekend? Fans might SAVE this contestant