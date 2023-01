The contestants of the Bigg Boss 16 house are now getting anxious as the finale is approaching. The equations in the show have witnessed some major changes and now everyone is playing their individual games. Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's bond has witnessed a great change. They started off as friends and soon it appeared that there is something more than friendship between the two. However, soon their equation changed too. Now, they have enemies inside the house. In the upcoming episode, we will see a massive fight taking place between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: From questioning Tina Datta's character to calling Sumbul Touqeer Khan a 'weak player'; times Shalin Bhanot made nasty comments

Entertainment News: Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot get into a massive fight

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 16, we Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta screaming at the top of their voices. It starts with Shalin stating that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia continuing with her captaincy. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Tina Datta target him and call him 'dogla'. Priyanka mentions that he was the one who was plotting against Nimrit's captaincy and now is taking her side. Tina Datta too blames him. Shalin Bhanot loses his cool and says mean things to Tina. He says that Tina bonds with men in the house and questions her character. Tina gets furious and states that he did not care for his wife's dignity. Both of them are at war. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Promo: Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot lose their cool in a major fight; former says, 'gande admi ho tum' [Watch Video]

Shalin Bhanot also drags in Sumbul Touqeer Khan. He says that when he was friends with her, it was Tina Datta who constantly kept saying that the Imlie star has feelings for him. Shalin clarifies that there was nothing and blames everything on Tina Datta. Shiv Thakare tries to pacify Shalin while Priyanka tries to pacify Tina. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens dub Shiv Thakare as 'Game Changer' as he picks Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over Nimirit Kaur Ahluwalia for TTFW [View Tweets]

Watch Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

Nimrit ki captaincy ke chalte chhid gayi Tina, Priyanka aur Shalin ke beech bahut badi jung. ? Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. #BB16 #BiggBoss@BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4HZDlLtOFO — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) January 18, 2023

What will be the result of Tina Datta dn Shalin Bhanot's massive fight?