Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot once again grabs attention in the latest episodes and promos as he continues his demand of having chicken every day for his protein. First, there was a huge fight with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and now he has indulged himself in an argument with Bigg Bods himself after he refused to provide him chicken every day. This leaves Shalin fuming with anger and he back answers Bigg Boss. We wonder if this panga of Shalin will reach another level in Weekend Ka Vaar.

Watch the video of Shalin Bhanot arguing with Bigg Boss after he refuses to give him chicken

While Shalin's this behaviour didn't go down with many inmates in the house. It was only Tina Datta who was supporting him while Arabian Gautam had a very valid point that wasn't he aware that you don't get food in Bigg Boss house and it's Bigg Boss mistake to take him in the show as there were lots of Tv actors outside yo get a chance to be a part of the show.

Netizens too have been strongly slamming Shalin for his demand for chicken and aggressive behaviour, they claim that he is trying to become Sidharth Shukla in the show who never feared anyone but forgot he even respected Bigg Boss and never turned disrespectful towards him. While some picked him again and said wonder how is ex wife Daljiet Kaur tolerated the man like him who is so insensitive. One user wrote, " Batmiz I can't imagine how his wife live with him very insensitive impatience man reason being always underrated actor Shalin". ANother user commented, " Ye Sid ki trh bnne ki koshish kr rha he....me kisi se drta nhi hu ye btana chahta he.....or itna bhi chicken ni kha skta koi insan roj roj.... protein sirf chicken se hi nhi milta he or bhi chize he". Is Shalin going too overboard with this demand of chicken?