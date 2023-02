Bigg Boss 16 fans will see the reunion of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik. The two contestants have been the heart and soul of the show as far as friendship is concerned. Tomorrow, all members of the Mandali will reunite. They are wearing Haq Se Mandali jackets and fans cannot control their excitement. Abdu Rozik is a part of the Grand Finale. Fans have gone aww seeing how he rushed into the arms of his BFF Shiv Thakare. The two have given fans some of the most joyful moments on the show. Shiv Thakare carried him around in his arms and later he went to MC Stan. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma claps back at a troll; Rubina Dilaik's swollen face worries fans and more

Buzz is that he is going to dance with Salman Khan on stage. We know that he loves Chota Bhaijaan. Both of them are part of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Abdu Rozik has been travelling all over the world. This is how fans reacted to the cutest promo of Shiv Thakare and Abdu Rozik reuniting once again. Take a look at the tweets...

Just look at the people around them how happy they look just looking at these 2 #ShiBdu has been the best ship of any season of #BiggBoss16 #ShivThakare #AbduRozik @ShivThakare9 @Abdurozikartist https://t.co/10C63KzKOG — Pug For Life (@TejranPug4Life) February 11, 2023

Hats off kya dosti nibhai hai #AbduRozik ne

Salaam ? usko #ShivThakareForTheWin — Suman Mishra#ShivThakareForWin (@SumanMi37805609) February 11, 2023

Yaaaar Rulaa diyaa innlogo be???❤️ Best of luck to our mandali boys

Trophy Leke aana hai#MCStan #ShivThakare#NimritKaurAlhuwalia

Can't wait to watch you again after 6 days long wait#SumbulTouqeerKhan waiting for Sum dance?#AbduRozik after really long time?#BiggBoss16 https://t.co/RJzPF5TtYB — Sumaiya Murad (@sumaiya_murad_9) February 11, 2023

Bigg Boss 16 has been a super successful season. Abdu Rozik has told all his fans to vote for Shiv Thakare. Once outside, he did his bit to promote Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. He also went to the home of Farah Khan.