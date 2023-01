The reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 is inching close to its finale. By February 12, fans will get to know the winner of the show. Eliminations are now going on in full swing. Last week, Sreejita De, Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik stepped out of the house. Again the Weekend is here and one of the contestants will get out of the house. In the new promo of the show, Salman Khan talks about the elimination and states that contestants have to pick one housemate for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Netizens term Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as a 'fixed winner' as Salman Khan expresses his desire to work with her

Host says that this week, contestants have to choose among themselves to step out of the house. All of them are confused. Names of Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma can be heard. Archana Gautam cries saying that Soundarya does the tasks and all. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia says that she cannot take her name. And then we see Shiv Thakare removing his jacket and slamming it on the bed in anger. Now, it is unclear whether he is having a fight with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia or not but the promo suggests so.

As per several reports, it is Soundarya Sharma who has been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 this week. She was among the strongest contestants and always shared her opinions. She proved to be best friends with Archana Gautam. Soundarya Sharma also remained in the news because of her connection with Gautam Gulati. Let's wait and watch, what happens over the Weekend Ka Vaar.