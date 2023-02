Bigg Boss 16 has reached its finale week. By next Sunday, fans will get to know the winner of the show. The top six contestants right now are Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Who will win - only time can tell. But the contestants are surely putting their best foot forward. Now, it is time for the last ration task of the season. Going by the promo, it seems contestants have to rank each other as per their involvement in the show. And of course, there are fights. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Evicted contestant Sumbul Touqeer Khan wants THIS member from Mandali to win, reveals if she would be friends with Shalin Bhanot and more

Entertainment News: Shiv gets mean

Entertainment News: Shiv gets mean

The promo shows Shiv Thakare getting mean with Shalin Bhanot. On the last spot, Shiv Thakare picks Shalin Bhanot saying that he is still confused in the house. Later, Shalin picks Shiv Thakare to be among the bottom ones and that leads to a fight. Shalin says that he has no opinions but Shiv gives it back saying he would have not reached in top 6 in that case. He then says that some people used to come with folded hands and yet he used to push them away. He was referring to Shalin Bhanot. The actor then says that he does not need Shiv Thakare's mercy.

Further, Archana Gautam also creates drama. As mandli and others choose her to be among the last three, she says that she will not take the position. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia then calls her 'bail budhi'. It is the last ration task of the house and last time, it was because of Archana that the house did not get food.

Watch the Bigg Boss 16 promo below:

Well, it looks like today's episode of Bigg Boss 16 is going to be high on drama. What ya say?